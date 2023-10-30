James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

James River Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. 110,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,006. The stock has a market cap of $516.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. James River Group has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in James River Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

