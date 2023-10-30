Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,343.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 478,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 403,165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 369,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 308,381 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JAMF traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. Equities analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

