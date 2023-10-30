Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JSPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,861. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.04. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

