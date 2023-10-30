JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,440,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 42,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 16,895,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,318,607. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JetBlue Airways

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 99,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

