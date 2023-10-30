Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. 4,891,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,748. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

