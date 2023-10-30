Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,431,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,536,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,710 ($20.95) to GBX 1,740 ($21.32) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
