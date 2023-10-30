Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,431,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,536,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,710 ($20.95) to GBX 1,740 ($21.32) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 1.4 %

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

OTCMKTS JTKWY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,204. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.