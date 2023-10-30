K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBRLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KBRLF

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $22.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.