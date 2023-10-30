Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $16.84 on Monday. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura downgraded Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Recommended Stories

