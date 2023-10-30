Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. 27,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

KARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

