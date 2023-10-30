Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,590,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 16,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 41,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,527 shares of company stock valued at $35,187. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,093 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

KPTI remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Monday. 1,636,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,642. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

