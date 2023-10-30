Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman Acquires 7,050 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDPGet Free Report) insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karin Rotem-Wildeman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 2nd, Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

KDP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,893,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,701. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

