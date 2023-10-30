Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman Acquires 7,050 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karin Rotem-Wildeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

KDP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,893,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,701. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

