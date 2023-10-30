Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,880,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 18,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.02. 13,124,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,810. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.