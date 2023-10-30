Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,352. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

