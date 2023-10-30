Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in October

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,150 ($26.34) to GBX 1,945 ($23.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 2,120 ($25.97) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,000 ($24.50) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF remained flat at $17.87 during trading on Monday. 188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

