Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.55 million. Kforce also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Kforce stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,804. Kforce has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kforce by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

