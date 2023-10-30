Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $359-367 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.87 million. Kforce also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.82 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Kforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kforce

Kforce Trading Down 0.8 %

KFRC traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. 166,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,804. Kforce has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.87 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.