KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $982,228.60

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $982,228.60 and $20.86 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.63 or 1.00013461 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001842 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,798,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,798,778 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,798,866.56965996. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00801987 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.