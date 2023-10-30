Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 141,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on KE. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

KE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.52. 51,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $633.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

