KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $459.54. The company had a trading volume of 687,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.66. KLA has a one year low of $307.30 and a one year high of $520.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

