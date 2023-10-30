Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF remained flat at $3.28 on Monday. 4,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.
About Knight Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.