Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Up 0.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.53. Approximately 22,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 92,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$483.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.36, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.70.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of C$89.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.38 per share, with a total value of C$115,737.60. 42.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

