Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 198,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,866. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,789,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,442,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

