Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lavoro Stock Performance

Shares of Lavoro stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.47. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,279. Lavoro has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.