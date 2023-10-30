LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 50,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LENSAR from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 9,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,006. The company has a market cap of $24.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.24.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 51.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

