LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 50,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LENSAR from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ LNSR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 9,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,006. The company has a market cap of $24.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.24.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 51.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
