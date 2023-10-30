Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) Announces November 3rd IPO

Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) is planning to raise $126 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 9,000,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Lexeo Therapeutics generated $530,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $63.7 million. Lexeo Therapeutics has a market-cap of $345.4 million.

J.P.Morgan, Leerink, Stifel, RBC Capital Markets and Chardan served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Lexeo Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how disease is treated. Our leading drug product candidates target cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s disease. (Incorporated in Delaware) We were founded through a collaboration between the world-class gene therapy research at Weill Cornell Medicine and a team of pioneering scientists, clinicians, and business leaders with deep expertise in gene therapy. We continue to leverage our long-standing relationship with Weill Cornell Medicine through sponsored research and development efforts to progress our cardiovascular platform technology as well as our APOE4-associated Alzheimerâ€™s disease product candidates.Â Through our acquisition of Stelios Therapeutics, Inc., we have an ongoing collaboration with the University of California, San Diego, or UCSD, through which we sponsor research and development designed to advance our earlier stage cardiovascular pipeline. Our most advanced cardiovascular product candidate, LX2006 for the treatment of patients with Friedreichâ€™s ataxia, or FA, cardiomyopathy, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial and we have observed an increase in frataxin protein expression in the heart from one patient in the low dose cohort based on a cardiac biopsy utilizing two separate analyses. We expect to report additional interim data from this trial in mid-2024. Our second most advanced cardiovascular product candidate, LX2020 for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, or ACM, caused by mutations in theÂ PKP2Â gene, referred to as PKP2-ACM, received investigational new drug, or IND, clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, in July 2023 and we expect to dose the first patient in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the first half of 2024 and provide an interim data readout from cohort 1 in the second half of 2024. Our lead Alzheimerâ€™s disease product candidate, LX1001, for the treatment ofÂ APOE4Â homozygous patients with Alzheimerâ€™s disease, is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, and we have initially observed an increase in expression levels of the protective protein, APOE2, in the first dose cohort and a consistent trend towards improvement in core Alzheimerâ€™s disease biomarkers. We expect to complete enrollment in the trial by the end of 2023 and report additional interim data from all cohorts in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the second half of 2024. **Note: Grant revenue and net loss figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. (Lexeo Therapeutics filed its S-1 on Sept. 29, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The $100 million figure (estimated IPO proceeds) is a placeholder. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Feb. 4, 2022.) “.

Lexeo Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and has 53 employees. The company is located at 345 Park Avenue South, Floor 6 New York, New York 10010 and can be reached via phone at (212)Â 547-9879 or on the web at http://www.lexeotx.com/.

