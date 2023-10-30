Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.78.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 1.7 %

About Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of TSE LSPD traded up C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.46. The company had a trading volume of 250,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,452. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.67.

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.