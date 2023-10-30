Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 1.7 %
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.