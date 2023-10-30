Litecoin (LTC) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.81 or 0.00200352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $279.60 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001031 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,819,039 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.