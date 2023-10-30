LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.39. 2,763,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

