Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRFC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.