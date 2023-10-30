LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $66.25 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LooksRare has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 984,096,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,098,043 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

