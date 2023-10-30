Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.27

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

