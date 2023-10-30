Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Short Interest Update

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,355,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 18,347,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Luye Pharma Group Price Performance
Shares of Luye Pharma Group stock remained flat at $0.43 on Monday. Luye Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
Luye Pharma Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Luye Pharma Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Luye Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luye Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.