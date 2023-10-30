Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Short Interest Update

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,355,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 18,347,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Luye Pharma Group Price Performance

Shares of Luye Pharma Group stock remained flat at $0.43 on Monday. Luye Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Luye Pharma Group Company Profile

Luye Pharma Group Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, produces, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Lipusu for ovarian and breast cancer; CMNa, a chemical sensitizer for cancer radiotherapy; Tiandida for ovarian or non-small cell lung cancer; Boyounuo, an injection for the treatment of various types of cancers and other solid tumors; and Xuezhikang, a lipid-regulating drug for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia.

