Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 622,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.92. 95,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,377. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

