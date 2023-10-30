Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,751.78

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $109,751.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016521 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,514.61 or 0.99958160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000478 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,472.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

