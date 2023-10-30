MARBLEX (MBX) Price Up 0.2% This Week

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $59.63 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,193,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,989,428 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,193,761 with 98,989,428.0783027 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.5987854 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,162,196.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

