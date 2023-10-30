Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.68, for a total transaction of $3,025,200.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $3,068,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $3,125,400.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $3,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.27. 3,407,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,938. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.25. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 121.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 134.7% during the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 49.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.