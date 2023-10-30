Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 192,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MA traded up $6.58 on Monday, reaching $370.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,206. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $308.60 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $349.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

