Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Constance J. Hallquist Sells 5,613 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Medifast Trading Down 0.4 %

MED traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.30. 57,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Medifast by 32.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 35.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 124.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 38.5% during the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 8,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

