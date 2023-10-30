MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 419,900 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 48,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 9,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,788. The company has a market cap of $45.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.25) by $1.74. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 92.47%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

