Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Shares Down 20%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

