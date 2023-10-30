Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $24.20 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.20 million and approximately $574,867.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003100 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.