MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
MetroCity Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MetroCity Bankshares has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance
NASDAQ MCBS opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $494.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.58. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.
