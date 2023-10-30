Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTX. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth about $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

