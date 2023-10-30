Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.70.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.