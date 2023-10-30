Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

