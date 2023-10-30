Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $163.43 million and $8.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00023249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,090,858,782 coins and its circulating supply is 774,253,912 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

