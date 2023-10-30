Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Update

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 573,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Movado Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2,022.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
MOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. 58,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,063. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.
Several equities analysts have commented on MOV shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
