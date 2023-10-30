Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.49). Approximately 13,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 48,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.52).

Mpac Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market cap of £41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.21.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

