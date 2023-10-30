National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKSH. TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

National Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NKSH traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,099. National Bankshares has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

