NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.31 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $74.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00033247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,539,528 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 989,205,460 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.27153433 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $56,132,942.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

